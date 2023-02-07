After winning the award for Best R&B Album for his work on Black Radio III at the 2023 Grammys, Robert Glasper was met with some unkind words from rapper Chris Brown who had a meltdown on his Instagram following his loss. Asking "who the f*** is Robert Glasper?" Brown was met with criticism from the net. Now changing his tune, Brown has apologised to Glasper. Grammys 2023: Chris Brown Asks 'Who the F**k is Robert Glasper' on Instagram After Losing Grammy to Him!

Check Out Chris Brown's Apology to Robert Glasper:

Chris Brown apologizes to Robert Glasper after making several posts about him following his #GRAMMYs loss. pic.twitter.com/Y6zLjXioqR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)