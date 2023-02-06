At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Robert Glasper won the Best R&B Album for Black Radio III. Chris Brown, who was nominated for the same category, was suitably displeased on losing the award, as he throws a rage fit on Instagram through his multiple Insta stories even asking 'Who the F**k is Robert Glasper'. Grammys 2023 Winners: From Beyonce to Taylor Swift, Check Out Who Won at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full List.

Chris Brown throws rage fit on Instagram following his #GRAMMYs loss. pic.twitter.com/9zQuYkZCeQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)