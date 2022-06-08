The sci-fi thriller, Spiderhead's makers put out a new clip featuring four of the actors from the movie, Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Mark Paguio and Tess Haubrich. The movie is about two inmates in a state of the art penitentiary who form a bond with each other while struggling with their pasts. The penitentiary is run by a brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti, played by Chris Hemsworth, who performs tests on his subjects by using mind-altering drugs. Spiderhead is set to release on Netflix. Spiderhead Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Is Ringmaster in This Dark Sci-Fi Drama Starring Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett.

Check tweet below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)