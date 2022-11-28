DJ Snake’s concert was held in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday (November 26). As per reports, more than 40 mobile phones were stolen during the event that is a part of the music artiste's six-city tour in India. Theft complaints have reportedly been registered and the police officials are reviewing CCTV footage. Bigg Boss Fame Asim Riaz Performs With DJ Snake at Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Mobile Phones Stolen At DJ Snake’s Mumbai Concert

