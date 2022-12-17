Dwayne Johnson has unfollowed both the Black Adam and Warner Bros Discovery’s Instagram accounts. The reason behind his decision is speculated to be ‘the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe’, reports Ringside News. It is also cited that Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman has left The Rock disappointed. Henry Cavill Gears Up for Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon, Says ‘I Have the Skill Set To Guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe Into Life’.

Dwayne Johnson Unfollows Black Adam & Warner Bros Discovery

Dwayne Johnson has unfollowed the Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery accounts on social media. pic.twitter.com/FWZYM0G4CS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2022

