Har Har Mahadev is the upcoming Marathi film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life. The film directed by Abhijeet Deshpande is all set to be released during the time of Diwali this year. The makers have released the film’s teaser, the voice-over for which has been done by politician Raj Thackeray.

Watch The Teaser Of Har Har Mahadev Below:

