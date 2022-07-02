F3: Fun and Frustration stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. The Anil Ravipudi directed film had released in theatres on May 27. As per latest reports, the rom-com is now set to be premiered on SonyLIV on July 22. F3: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej’s Film Logs Biggest Opening at the Box Office.

F3: Fun And Frustration On SonyLIV

Fun and Frustration #F3 set its premiere date on SonyLiv, July 22nd. pic.twitter.com/4E5zMOCNnl — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) July 2, 2022

