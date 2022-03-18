After Lee Kang-sung, another member of GHOST9, Son Jun-hyung has tested positive for coronavirus. Son Jun-hyung got diagnosed to the virus despite completing three doses of vaccine. However, Son Jun-hyung is currently in rest at home. GHOST9’s Lee Kang-sung Tests Positive for COVID-19, Temporarily Cancels All Scheduled Activities.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)