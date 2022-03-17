Lee Kang-sung, a member of the boy group GHOST9 has tested positive for COVID-19. He got diagnosed with COVID-19 despite completing two doses of vaccine. However, Lee Kang-sung has cancelled all his scheduled activities temporarily. We wish him a speedy recovery. STAYC’s Yoon Tests Positive for COVID-19; All Her Group Schedules Have Been Halted for Now.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)