Get ready to bust some ghosts again as it looks like the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is all set to go. With Gil Kenan, who wrote the first film, set to direct the sequel, Jason Reitman will take the role of the producer here while the duo penned the script as well. The main cast from Afterlife is expected to return here too. Ghostbusters Afterlife Movie Review: Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd-Starrer Is a Poignant Love Letter to Ghostbusters' Legacy! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Gil Kenan will direct the sequel to 'GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE' as Jason Reitman steps into the producer role. The entire ensemble from 'Afterlife', including Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, will return. Kenan and Reitman penned the script. (via Deadline) pic.twitter.com/QIQ9KKez1w — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)