The leadup to the launch of Hogwarts Legacy  has been shrouded in huge controversy given JK Rowling's transphobic comments. With the game trying to add diversity in its cast by introducing a trans character by the name of "Sirona Ryan" despite Rowling's transphobic views, the internet is still not on board. Given the Harry Potter franchise's (and Rowling's) penchant of giving POC or minority characters some of the most stereotypical names, Hogwarts Legacy decision to name the trans character practically 'Sir Ryan' is being criticised over here. Here are some of the reactions slamming the game. Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Spoke Out Against JK Rowling, Says He Wanted Queer Fans to Know Not 'Everybody in the Franchise Felt That Way'.

Done...

Probably Should Have Thought it Through More...

Doing the Bit...

Rowling Didn't Ghostwrite This?

Hate It...

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)