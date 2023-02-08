The leadup to the launch of Hogwarts Legacy has been shrouded in huge controversy given JK Rowling's transphobic comments. With the game trying to add diversity in its cast by introducing a trans character by the name of "Sirona Ryan" despite Rowling's transphobic views, the internet is still not on board. Given the Harry Potter franchise's (and Rowling's) penchant of giving POC or minority characters some of the most stereotypical names, Hogwarts Legacy decision to name the trans character practically 'Sir Ryan' is being criticised over here. Here are some of the reactions slamming the game. Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Spoke Out Against JK Rowling, Says He Wanted Queer Fans to Know Not 'Everybody in the Franchise Felt That Way'.

so we have: - an asian character named cho chang - a black character named kingsley shacklebolt - a jewish character named anthony goldstein and now a trans character who's name is literally "sir. ryan" im done https://t.co/xAk4K2Z0MP — 🏳️‍⚧️NEW KYTTY🏳️‍⚧️ (@theepiccatgirl) February 6, 2023

beating the transphobia allegations by making a trans woman named Sir Ryan https://t.co/3wFIRhVNwZ — Michiru 🐾 (@TanukiGirlMichi) February 6, 2023

SIR RYAN LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ACTUALLY DOING THE BIT. MIGHT AS WELL HAVE BEEN MANNY BIGHANDS OR MALEINA DRESS https://t.co/Q9elvmug3t — Katie Tightpussy (@Juicysteak117) February 6, 2023

They really put a trans woman in Hogwarts Legacy and named her Sirona Ryan. They literally put "sir" in her fucking name. Are we really sure Rowling didn't ghost write this? — Ace Luke 🏳️‍⚧️🎮🎵 🔜 GDC 2023 (@AceLukeMusic) February 6, 2023

her name is stupid literally sir ryan but the fact that they’d put it in a game to what…placate the gays who have been saying to boycott it?? like this wasn’t just an inclusivity thing there is something malicious behind it for sure and i hate it https://t.co/1a3mOEkwLz — kiwi!! (@spiolerman) February 6, 2023

