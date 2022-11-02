The Harry Potter fandom was taken for quite the spin when the "Boy Who Lived" himself spoke out against the series creator. After a string of transphobic comments made by JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe would publicly disagree with them and speak out against her. Now, Radcliffe has clarified as to why he did so saying that he has met many queer fans, and seeing them hurt, he wanted to assure them that not everyone in the franchise felt the same way. Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Will Turn Director Soon, Says ‘It Will Be in a Couple of Years Time’.

Check Out the Tweet:

Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling “I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter … seeing them hurt … I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important” pic.twitter.com/Z9lqcYqa7i — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 1, 2022

