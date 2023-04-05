The official MaXXXine cast has been revealed, and the third movie in Ti West’s X horror trilogy is stacked with talent. Actor Mia Goth will be joined by Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, musician Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, award-winning artist Halsey, and Giancarlo Esposito. It is expected that, Goth will be reprising the role of X survivor Maxine Minx an adult film actress with the goal of being a star. Mia Goth Runs to a Fan to Grab His Screenplay Post a Screening of 'Infinity Pool' in This Wholesome TikTok (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)