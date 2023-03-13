Rihanna performed her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Academy Awards. A$AP Rocky, who she is currently expecting a second baby with, could be seen cheering her on with gusto. Oscars 2023: Andrew Garfield’s Hilarious Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue About Having to ‘Tangle with Spider-Man’ Goes Viral.

View Rihanna Performs Lift Me Up:

Rihanna delivers an outstanding performance of ‘Lift Me Up’ at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/noCydhE7sm — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

View A$AP Rocky Cheers for Rihanna:

A$AP Rocky cheering on Rihanna’s performance at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/AbotKv3DkA — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)