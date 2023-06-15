The rumours of Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating had left many amazed and all waited for them to make their relationship official. However, recently a video of Selena screaming ‘I’m Single’ at soccer players went viral, leaving fans in splits. But now, there’s another reason why fans can’t keep calm. The “Boyfriend” singer shared a few monochrome pics on Insta from a recording studio in Paris and captioned in her post, “it’s coming”. Soon after that, Zayn too dropped a pic from a recording studio and that has left fans in a puzzled yet a happy state. While some are assuming that Zayn and Selena have collaborated for a song, a few others think that this is dropping hints at the former’s collab with BLACKPINK’s Rosé. However, fans are confused if Selena and Zayn were in the same recording studio or different ones. We got to wait and watch till the results drop! BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Zayn Malik To Collaborate for a Project – Reports.

Selena Gomez’s Post

Zayn Malik’s Pic

What Netizens Think

Comments On Zayn Malik & Selena Gomez's Pics (Photo Credits Instagram)

