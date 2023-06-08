Speculations are rife that Zayn Malik and BLACKPINK’s Rosé are collaborating for a project. The rumours started doing rounds after the K-pop girl group’s member was seen at a recording studio in the New York City. And reportedly, the British singer is also working in the same city for his new album. However, an official announcement on this collab is awaited. Twitterati Reacts to Zayn Malik’s Rare Tweet Thanking Fans Who Supported Him All the Time.

Rosé And Zayn Malik Collaboration

#BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Zayn are rumored to release a collaboration together. pic.twitter.com/5djfqc7FtJ — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 8, 2023

ZAYN X ROSÉ The rumor of a collaboration between Rosé and Zayn Malik has come out. Zayn is currently working in New York, for his new album and coincidentally Rosé has also been in a recording studio, just in the same city 👀. pic.twitter.com/4bcbUNYUww — Music Mundial (@MusicMundial) June 7, 2023

