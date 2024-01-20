A grand jury in New Mexico has rekindled the legal battle for Alec Baldwin, indicting him on Friday with involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust over two years ago. This marks a turn of events for Baldwin, whose initial involuntary manslaughter case collapsed last year. The new charges were brought forth by prosecutors Kari T Morrissey and Jason J Lewis, who opted to present the case to a grand jury. Rust Shooting Case: Alec Baldwin to Avoid Five-Years Prison Sentence as District Attorney Drops Gun Enhancement Charge Against the Actor.

See Latest News About Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting Case:

