Alec Baldwin's defence attorneys are pushing for the dismissal of a grand jury indictment regarding the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. The indictment, issued in January, charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, to which he has pleaded not guilty. In a recent court filing, Baldwin's legal team accuses prosecutors of bias, claiming they unfairly steered the grand jury away from crucial evidence and witnesses, such as director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, and key crew members like assistant director Dave Halls and props master Sarah Zachry. Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting Case: Actor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter for Death of Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin's Defence Seeks Dismissal of Grand Jury Indictment

