Internet is going gaga over the rumoured news of Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating each other. Fans of both the stars are going aww, and have started shipping the two. For the unaware, the speculation all started when Evans followed Gomez on Twitter and the rest is history. While we don't know if this news is true or not, but netizens are the happiest. Check out the reactions below.

Haha!

me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media pic.twitter.com/E7MYHlOUVn — meow (@Beejay_Balleras) October 7, 2021

Yay!

If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN 🎉 — nat (@nat_gras) October 6, 2021

Hell Yeah!

SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/LZ4bWr4Efi — riana⁷ | JAEHYUN’S WIFE (@raeneeriana) October 7, 2021

Aww!

SELENA GONEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE TRENDING CUZ THEY MIGHT BE DATING ITS A DREAM 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OM34IANKxy — ricki 💩 (@stoplightricki) October 7, 2021

Lol!

ok what woke up to chris evans and selena gomez being a thing.. who- what is this new amazing development pic.twitter.com/z055xk4HpD — 🙎🏼‍♀️ (@jolynnn__) October 7, 2021

Indeed!

I’m seeing things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans being a thing…and yah know I’m not mad about it…Jesus they’d be a hot couple pic.twitter.com/og1bgSmh0j — eerie echo Ѽ (@effortlessecho) October 7, 2021

