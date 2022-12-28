With Avatar: The Way of Water entering into the second week of its release, the James Cameron-directed film has broken past $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Being the third release of 2022 to pass the milestone and joining films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion, the film doesn't show any signs of slowing down at the box office. Year-Ender 2022: From Top Gun Maverick to The Batman, 7 of the Highest Grossing Films of the Year!

Check Out the Tweet:

‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ has made $1B at the global box office. pic.twitter.com/fy93iVe9QC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 28, 2022

