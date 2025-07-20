West Indies Champions speedster Sheldon Cottrell showed excellent football skills to run out South Africa Champions batter Sarel Erwee in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the eighth over. South Africa Champions batter JP Duminy was on the strike and hit the ball, and he called for a single. In a brilliant display of fielding, Cottrell ran and kicked it towards the striker's end, and Sarel Erwee was adjudged run out. The video has gone viral on social media. AB de Villiers Takes Superb Diving Catch To Dismiss Dwayne Smith During West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sheldon Cottrell Shows Excellent Football Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Championship Of Legends | WCL (@worldchampionshipoflegends)

