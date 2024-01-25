Rumours of a rekindled connection between model Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny have surfaced following their split in December 2023. Sources close to Jenner reportedly shared with US Weekly that her friends "figured this would happen" due to her past tendency to reconnect with former partners. However, the source clarifies that this isn't necessarily a full-fledged rekindling, stating that they've "simply hung out a few times" since the breakup. It remains unclear if this signifies a deeper reconciliation or simply casual interaction. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Dating for Less Than a Year.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Back Together?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have started seeing each other again following their break up last month, Us Weekly reports. pic.twitter.com/H0UC3ADLYk — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 25, 2024

