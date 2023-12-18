After a whirlwind romance, Christmas brings news of a split between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, less than a year into dating. The 28-year-old model and 29-year-old Puerto Rican musician have reportedly parted ways, confirmed by People. The duo sparked dating rumors in February and were seen together at various public events, from Met Gala after-parties to courtside NBA appearances. Bad Bunny even sported a necklace with a "K" charm, hinting at a connection to Jenner, leaving fans speculating about their relationship's end. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spark Dating Rumours After The Duo Make Out at Club in LA!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up:

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny have broken up, @People reports. pic.twitter.com/na3iz40TeI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)