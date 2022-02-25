The Flash isn't the only film this year that will see Michael Keaton don the Batsuit. Michael Keaton also is set to appear alongside Leslie Grace in the upcoming spinoff Batgirl. Recently we had set photos of Keaton's stunt double in the suit, now the actor himself took to Instagram teasing his return as the Dark Knight.

Check Out The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Keaton (@michaelkeatondouglas)

