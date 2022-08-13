Natalie Holt, who is best known for composing Loki and Obi-Wan Kenobi, has revealed that she was working on the soundtrack for Batgirl. The composer revealed that she had written about an hour and a half worth of music for the movie before it was cancelled. Earlier this month, Warner Brothers Discovery shelved the film for a tax write-off. Batgirl Shelved: Plot Rumours Go Viral Post Cancellation of Leslie Grace's DC Film; All You Need to Know About the Shelved Batman Spinoff.

Check Out The Tweet:

Natalie Holt says she was working on ‘BATGIRL’ for a year and had written about an hour and a half of music before the film was cancelled. See the full quote: https://t.co/8IyHYugSFR pic.twitter.com/hsFgflgyDn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 12, 2022

