With the recent report of Batgirl having a "funeral screening" and Warner Bros considering to destroy the footage for a tax write-off, star Ivory Aquino has come out and penned an open letter to WBD CEO David Zaslav. Asking him to reconsider destroying the footage, the actress who was portraying the first trans woman in a comic book film, Aquino spoke about her personal experiences with the movie and how hard the cast and crew worked on it. Batgirl Shelved: Leslie Grace's DC Film Having a 'Funeral Screening' For Cast and Crew On WB's Lot; Movie to Be Locked Away in a Vault.

Check Out The Twitter Thread:

A letter to #DavidZaslav @WBD Dear Mr. Zaslav, I just read an article @THR about supposed ‘funeral screenings’ of #Batgirl and the possibility afterwards that the film footage would be destroyed.. if this is the case, as one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this — Ivory Aquino (@MsIvoryAquino) August 25, 2022

