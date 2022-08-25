With Batgirl being shelved, Warner Bros Discovery is allowing the cast and crew to watch the film one final time before it gets locked away in a vault forever. In what's being described as a "funeral screening", this is the only time any individual will be allowed to watch the film. Earlier this month, Batgirl was cancelled when Warner Bros Discovery decided to shift their strategies with films. Batgirl Shelved: Plot Rumours Go Viral Post Cancellation of Leslie Grace's DC Film; All You Need to Know About the Shelved Batman Spinoff.

