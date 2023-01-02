Batgirl's cancellation surely was a huge surprise, and its one that still is hard to believe. After being completely shot and right in the middle of post-production, the film was cancelled for a tax write-off, which of course caused a lot of controversy. Now many months after its cancellation, Leslie Grace has revealed to us a brand new look at the second costume she would have donned in the film. Batgirl Shelved: Plot Rumours Go Viral Post Cancellation of Leslie Grace's DC Film; All You Need to Know About the Shelved Batman Spinoff.

Check Out the Tweet:

Leslie Grace has revealed the Batgirl suit that she would have worn by the end of the cancelled film pic.twitter.com/3nyyOSPwWF — DC Daily (@DCU_CORE) January 1, 2023

