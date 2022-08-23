The story of Batgirl getting shelved was a sad one for many. Not only the fans, but also the creators as well. Apparently with those involved with the movie finding out online that the movie had been cancelled, director Bilall Fallah tried salvaging whatever footage he could of the movie. Turns out, he couldn't because all the footage was completely wiped off from the servers. Batman Caped Crusader No Longer in Development for HBO Max; Matt Reeves, Bruce Timm's Animated Series Being Shopped to Other Services - Reports.

Check Out The Tweet:

#Batgirl director Bilall Fallah tried to salvage footage when he learned it was canceled "I went on the server ... Everything was gone ... We were [like] ... 'Fucking shit'... We did not [even] keep [the scenes] with Batman in it” (via Skript_FR) pic.twitter.com/DJ8zus7eAE — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 23, 2022

