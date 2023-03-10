Just a while back Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer in development for HBO Max while it was being shopped around to other services, and now it looks like it might have found a house for it already. Amazon Prime Video has not only brought the series being developed by Matt Reeves, Bruce Timm and JJ Abrams, but they have already ordered seasons for the series too. Batman Caped Crusader No Longer in Development for HBO Max; Matt Reeves, Bruce Timm's Animated Series Being Shopped to Other Services - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

BATMAN CAPED CRUSADER’ will now be released by Amazon. The studio has already ordered 2 seasons of the series. (Source: https://t.co/fLCRZorIxf) pic.twitter.com/I7usIiOliB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)