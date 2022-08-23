The axe of David Zaslav strikes again on DC as Batman: Caped Crusader is no longer moving forward at HBO Max. The series which was being produced by Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm has been dropped by the streamer and is being shopped around to other services where it might air if bought. The cancellation comes amidst Warner Bros Discovery cutting cost by cancelling majority of their animated projects. Netizens Trend #LeaveHBOMaxAlone After Streaming Service Cancels Bunch of Animated Shows; Defend Animation By Calling it 'Art'.

Check Out The Tweet:

‘BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER’ is no longer moving forward at HBO Max. The series will be shopped to other networks/streaming services. (Source: https://t.co/1XMH4TLJ0m) pic.twitter.com/W3MJeBvZcd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)