Benny Blanco welcomed his 36th birthday in style with his loved ones. Pictures from his intimate birthday celebration are circulating on the internet. However, here’s an unseen picture of the couple shared by Benny on his Insta Story. This affectionate photo shows his girlfriend Selena cuddled up to him, looking at him with a warm smile as Benny poses for the camera while enjoying his drink. Benny and Selena look perfect together in this picture! Selena Gomez Celebrates Boyfriend Benny Blanco's 38th Birthday with Fun Monochrome Pics!

Benny Blanco With His Ladylove Selena Gomez

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@itsbennyblanco)

