Selena Gomez can't get enough of her boyfriend and record producer Benny Blanco, primarily as he celebrated his birthday on March 8. The ''People You Know'' singer recently delighted fans by sharing a couple of charming monochrome snapshots on Instagram. One pic captures Selena in fits of laughter alongside Benny, while another shows Benny tenderly kissing Selena's forehead. These sweet moments showcase their undeniable chemistry and deep affection, spreading joy to their followers and making Benny's birthday celebration all the more heartwarming. 'I Love You!' Selena Gomez Wishes Boyfriend Benny Blanco on Birthday With Cuddly and Cosy Photo Dump on Insta.