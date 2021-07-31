Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to hospital a couple of days back as the Breaking Bad actor suffered a heart attack on the sets of Better Call Saul, Now, the actor has tweeted about his health status as he thanks fans and loved ones for their support in these tough times. Bob also mentioned in his Tweet that the doctors are treating his heart blockage without any surgery which is great news too.

Check Out Bob Odenkirk's Tweets Below

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

