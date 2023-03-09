Bob Odenkirk has confirmed that he playing Tommy Wiseau's character in greenscreen remake of cult classic The Room. Replying to an entertainment portal's tweet, Bob revealed on the micro-blogging site that he 'tried his best to sell every line' and 'had a blast' working on the movie. Check it out. Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Is an Anarchist English Department Chairman Who Tries To Cope With His Midlife Crisis Through Anger and Misery (Watch Video).

Bob Odenkirk in Remake of The Room:

This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could...and I had a BLAST https://t.co/v261E1DKnG — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) March 9, 2023

