Cannes Film Festival 2024 To Open With Quentin Dupieux's French Comedy 'Le Deuxième Acte' on May 14

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for its opening on May 14 with Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act) taking the spotlight. Featuring a star-studded ensemble including Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphael Quenard, the film will premiere out-of-competition and debut in French theatres on the same day. The Second Act explores the trials of actors caught up in a doomed film production, promising to captivate audiences with Dupieux's distinct storytelling prowess. Cannes 2024: Barbie Director Greta Gerwig To Serve As the Jury Head of the 77th Edition of the Film Festival.

77th Cannes Film Festival to Kick Off on May 14 with French Comedy Film The Second Act

#LeDeuxièmeActe, nouvelle comédie en date de Quentin Dupieux ouvrira #Cannes2024 en avant-première mondiale, le 14 mai prochain ! 📽️ Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel et Raphaël Quenard partagent l'affiche de la 13e loufoquerie du prolifique réalisateur français ! Plus… pic.twitter.com/RBFnpx4FI2 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 3, 2024

