Cardi B has created history as she will now serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. The singer shared the news on Twitter, sharing her excitement for the new venture.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's coming 😏 pic.twitter.com/drz12FLfuC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 2, 2021

