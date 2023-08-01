This is the second time that Cardi B has been seen throwing microphone during her performance. Earlier, she hurled the microphone at a concertgoer who tossed drink at her while she was performing onstage and she reacted by flinging the mic back at the fan. Now another video shows her throwing the microphone at the DJ at the end of her set. It happened during her performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. The irked rapper is seen storming off the stage after throwing the microphone at the DJ. Cardi B's Viral Mic-Throwing Incident: Victim Says She Mistook Her For Person Who Threw Drink!

Cardi B Throws Mic At The DJ

Cardi B throws another microphone in Vegas. This time at the DJ 😳 pic.twitter.com/O4Ctqao3sR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)