Bella Ramsey has been cast as Molly for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget! Molly has been described as a "curious & intelligent chicken with a huge heart & a sense of justice. She has inherited a rebellious wild side from her dad & determination & all her social skills from her mum.” 23 years after the thrilling events of the first film, Chicken Run 2 has sure made fans excited for what's to come. And our favourites Ginger, Babs, Rocky, Fowler and Bunty will be returning as well with new voices! New Animated Films Releasing in 2023 Include: Wish, Trolls 3, Elemental and More!

View Cast of Chicken Run 2:

Bella Ramsey is the lead in ‘CHICKEN RUN 2’, releasing 23 years after the first film. “Molly is a curious & intelligent chicken with a huge heart & a sense of justice. She has inherited a rebellious wild side from her dad & determination & all her social skills from her mum.” pic.twitter.com/wysw1JHGoy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

First look at Molly and Ginger, voiced by Bella Ramsey and Thandiwe Newton in ‘CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET’ pic.twitter.com/LhX5s7ZXTC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

First look at Rocky and Fowler, voiced by Zachary Levi and David Bradley, in ‘CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET’. pic.twitter.com/X7vG2If65p — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

First look at Babs and Bunty, voiced by Jane Horrocks and Imelda Staunton, in ‘CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET’. pic.twitter.com/3peh68cOPK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)