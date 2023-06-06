In a recent Instagram reel, Chrissy Teigen revealed that recently she took a DNA test that lead her to believe that she might have an identical twin. In the hilarious story, Teigen recounts how she took the 23andMe DNA test which breaks down your ancestry and it revealed a match with someone else. Spiraling behind the fact that she might just have a twin, the resolution to the entire story just revealed it to be one hilarious misunderstanding. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal First Pic of Their Newborn, Name Baby Girl As Esti Maxine Stephens!

Check Out Chrissy Teigen's Story:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

