Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared the first pic of their newborn on social media and it's a girl! "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Insta. FYI, the couple were blessed with a child on January 13. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Blessed With New Baby, Singer Shares the Good News at a Private Concert.

Meet Esti Maxine Stephens:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

