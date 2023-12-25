For Christmas 2023, festivities have ignited worldwide. Mariah Carey, an icon of the season, showcased her holiday spirit donning a festive red overcoat, prepped for Christmas celebrations. Sharing glimpses on Instagram, the singer radiated yuletide joy in stunning pictures, setting the tone for the season's merriment. Carey's festive ensemble and shared moments captured the essence of Christmas, resonating with fans globally, as the world immerses itself in the spirit of the season. Merry Christmas 2023 Greetings & Messages: Share WhatsApp Photos, Santa Claus Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes and Xmas Quotes With Loved Ones.

See Mariah Carey's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)