Ghostface will be back in town to haunt and murder innocents! Yes, you heard us right, Scream 7 will return with another interesting storyline but this time Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett won’t be back to direct the franchise. According to reports, Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon will direct the upcoming horror film. We don't know the cast of the film yet but stay tuned for more updates about Scream 7. Scream 6: Courteney Cox Set to Return as Gale Weathers in the Upcoming Horror Sequel!.

Check Out Pop Crave's Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)