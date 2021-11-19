Kaia Jordan Gerber is the daughter of supermodel-actress Cindy Crawford. The 20-year-old was in a relationship with Australian actor Jacob Elordi since August 2020. The 24-year-old hunk is widely known for The Kissing Booth teen film franchise that streamed on Netflix. The couple has not said anything officially about their split. Trouble in their paradise came into limelight after fans noticed that Kaia had removed pictures of Jacob from her Instagram profile. And according to a report in Page Six, the couple has parted ways in ‘amicable terms’.

Kaia Jordan Gerber And Jacob Elordi

