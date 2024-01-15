California [US], January 15 (ANI): After the Golden Globe, actor Emma Stone has now won the Best Actress Critics Choice Award for her performance in the film 'Poor Things'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in "Poor Things"."

Also Read | British Bombshell Keeley Hazell Sets Internet Ablaze With Sensational Lingerie Photoshoot Featuring Cat Ears (View Pics).

https://twitter.com/CriticsChoice/status/1746721305372807320

In the film, she plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times.

Also Read | Regina King Birthday: One Night in Miami, Ray, If Beale Street Could Talk - 10 Best Movies of the Celebrated Actress-Director.

Yorgos Lanthimos directed 'Poor Things', a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film written by Tony McNamara. It is based on Alasdair Gray's novel from 1992. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being ruthlessly resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, flees with a debauched barrister on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

Manohla Dargis wrote in The New York Times that Stone "builds her performance so discreetly -- with words, gestures and footfalls that stagger and halt only to then seamlessly flow together -- that it can seem as if all the changes Bella experiences were emanating from deep within the character, not the actor."

The movie strengthened Stone's collaboration with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, with whom she had previously worked on the 2018 picture "The Favourite." Stone's performance in "La La Land" earned her a Golden Globe in 2017.

"I'm a girl from Arizona and he's a guy from Athens. I don't know how this worked, because our personalities could not be more different, but it's amazing," Stone said in an interview, according to The New York Times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)