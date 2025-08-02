Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi responded firmly to slogans chanted by the Congress workers at a national legal conference organized by the Congress party’s legal, human rights, and RTI department at Vigyan Bhavan, saying, “I am not a king and I do not want to be a king,” and adding that he was “against the concept of a king.” A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The slogans, “Desh ka raja kaisa ho, Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho," erupted as he rose to speak, which led to his interruption. The conclave, attended by senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, centred on pressing legal and institutional issues. ECI Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims; Presents Data, Timelines and Procedural Evidence To Counter LoP’s Accusations.

‘Main Raja Nahi Hoon, Banna Bhi Nahi Chahta Hoon’: Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Delhi: "Main Raja nahi hoon. Raja banna bhi nahi chahta hoon. Main Raja ke concept ke against hoon." says Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, responding to 'Desh ka Raja kaisa Ho, Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho' slogans raised at the Annual Legal Conclave- 2025 pic.twitter.com/M31iJ6uJg4 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

