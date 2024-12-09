Golden Globes 2025 nominations are here! The list is ready to be revealed, and this year, there are some exciting changes. The number of nominees in all 27 categories has been expanded from five to six, giving more deserving talent a chance to shine in both film and television. Two new categories have also been added: best stand-up comedian on television and cinematic and box office achievement. The "Best Blockbuster" award, part of the new box office category, was won by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie at this year’s event. The 82nd annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Nikki Glaser, a reality TV star and comedian. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Comedian Nikki Glaser To Host the Prestigious 82nd Annual Ceremony on January 5 – Reports.

Golden Globes Nomination 2025 - Best Television Male Actor

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Male Actor - Drama Series: ✨ DONALD GLOVER | MR. & MRS. SMITH ✨ JAKE GYLLENHAAL | PRESUMED INNOCENT ✨ GARY OLDMAN | SLOW HORSES ✨ EDDIE REDMAYNE | THE DAY OF THE JACKAL ✨ HIROYUKI SANADA | SHŌGUN ✨… pic.twitter.com/gfNZKJfCP7 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nominations 2025 - Best Score

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Score Motion Picture: ✨ VOLKER BERTELMANN | CONCLAVE ✨ DANIEL BLUMBERG | THE BRUTALIST ✨ KRIS BOWERS | THE WILD ROBOT ✨ CLÉMENT DUCOL, CAMILLE | EMILIA PÉREZ ✨ TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS | CHALLENGERS ✨ HANS… pic.twitter.com/ZpJaPMd7Pa — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nominations 2025 - Television Motion Picture

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: ✨ BABY REINDEER ✨ DISCLAIMER ✨ MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY ✨ THE PENGUIN ✨ RIPLEY ✨ TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/bZHItt6JHl — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nominations 2025- Male Actor

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy: ✨ JESSE EISENBERG | A REAL PAIN ✨ HUGH GRANT | HERETIC ✨ GABRIEL LaBELLE | SATURDAY NIGHT ✨ JESSE PLEMONS | KINDS OF KINDNESS ✨ GLEN POWELL | HIT MAN ✨ SEBASTIAN STAN… pic.twitter.com/LPxQuQ8gjF — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nominations 2025 - Female Supporting Actor

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Supporting Female Actor - Television: ✨ LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS | THE BEAR ✨ HANNAH EINBINDER | HACKS ✨ DAKOTA FANNING | RIPLEY ✨ JESSICA GUNNING | BABY REINDEER ✨ ALLISON JANNEY | THE DIPLOMAT ✨ KALI REIS | TRUE… pic.twitter.com/AM1ny9Zbei — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nomination 2025 - Best Non-English Film

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture: ✨ ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT | USA / FRANCE / INDIA ✨ EMILIA PÉREZ | FRANCE ✨ THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE | POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK ✨ I’M STILL HERE | BRAZIL ✨ THE SEED OF THE… pic.twitter.com/xzfsib2iov — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nominations 2025 - Best Supporting Male

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Supporting Male Actor - Television: ✨ TADANOBU ASANO | SHŌGUN ✨ JAVIER BARDEM | MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY ✨ HARRISON FORD | SHRINKING ✨ JACK LOWDEN | SLOW HORSES ✨ DIEGO LUNA | LA MÁQUINA ✨ EBON… pic.twitter.com/u6fSjmibLn — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nominations 2025- Female Actor

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series: ✨ KRISTEN BELL | NOBODY WANTS THIS ✨ QUINTA BRUNSON | ABBOTT ELEMENTARY ✨ AYO EDEBIRI | THE BEAR ✨ SELENA GOMEZ | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING ✨ KATHRYN HAHN |… pic.twitter.com/HfBfSQdNii — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nomination 2025 - Best Director

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Director Motion Picture: ✨ JACQUES AUDIARD | EMILIA PÉREZ ✨ SEAN BAKER | ANORA ✨ EDWARD BERGER | CONCLAVE ✨ BRADY CORBET | THE BRUTALIST ✨ CORALIE FARGEAT | THE SUBSTANCE ✨ PAYAL KAPADIA | ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT pic.twitter.com/gTtCCMUCTp — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Golden Globes Nominations 2025 - Best Drama

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Drama Series: ✨ THE DAY OF THE JACKAL ✨ THE DIPLOMAT ✨ MR. & MRS. SMITH ✨ SHŌGUN ✨ SLOW HORSES ✨ SQUID GAME pic.twitter.com/bERSi1jG8v — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)