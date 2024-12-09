Golden Globes 2025 nominations are here! The list is ready to be revealed, and this year, there are some exciting changes. The number of nominees in all 27 categories has been expanded from five to six, giving more deserving talent a chance to shine in both film and television. Two new categories have also been added: best stand-up comedian on television and cinematic and box office achievement. The "Best Blockbuster" award, part of the new box office category, was won by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie at this year’s event. The 82nd annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Nikki Glaser, a reality TV star and comedian. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Comedian Nikki Glaser To Host the Prestigious 82nd Annual Ceremony on January 5 – Reports.

