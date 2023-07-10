The first look of Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is out and Netizens simply can't keep calm. Well, Marvel fans simply can't stop praising Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's character in one frame. Jackman is back to reprise his role as Logan aka Wolverine after a long time. The first-look photos captured the attention of fans worldwide, generating a buzz of anticipation. The image showcased Ryan Reynolds in his red color attire while Jackman sported the yellow and black suit. Lets check out the netizens reaction here. Deadpool 3: Check Out First Look Of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman In Deadpool and Wolverine Suits at The Sets (View Pics).

Don't Blink!

Hugh Jackman via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/WED75nD5qu — x-men archive (@xmenarchive) July 10, 2023

Not A Spiderman Post

I know this isn't a spider-man post but I gotta say the suit is amazing, I'm glad Hugh jackman finally get to wear it NOW SHOW ME THE MASK pic.twitter.com/eXuZCgAW3n — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) July 10, 2023

He's Back!

Hugh Jackman is not only back as Wolverine in DEADPOOL 3, but he's debuting Wolverine's classic yellow-blue X-Men suit for the first time on the big screen. First look: https://t.co/1W2fDlzOpc pic.twitter.com/ZrcoKRB5ZG — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) July 10, 2023

Dream Come True

After YEARS of waiting Hugh Jackman is finally donning THE iconic Wolverine look..this feels like a dream..EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU RYAN REYNOLDS 🥹 #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/7Rj5D2D0RF — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) July 10, 2023

Finally in That Yellow Suit

OH MY FUCKING GOD WE FINALLY GOT HUGH JACKMAN IN THE WOLVERINE SUIT- pic.twitter.com/LCMT7CvRBp — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) July 10, 2023

