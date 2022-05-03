In an interview with a leading publication, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch was asked which Hindi film actor would make a great superhero. He was given Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as choices and Cumberbatch chose the former saying, ‘Khan is great’. Yes, the Marvel hero thinks that SRK would be a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Early Reactions Call Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film a Crazy Ride, Praise the Horror Elements.

Shah Rukh Khan Perfect As Marvel Hero

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)