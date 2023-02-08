Ironheart star Dominique Thorne was shown acting opposite the late Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman in her original audition tape to play T'Challa's sister Shuri in the 2018 MCU movie Black Panther. During the Marvel Studios Assembled behind-the-scenes special for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the first look was shown at Throne's original screen test for the movie.However, the role later went to Letitia Wright. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Left Emotional Seeing Late Chadwick Boseman's Mural in Promo (View Tweets).

Checkout The Video Here:

Dominique Throne’s screen test with Chadwick Boseman from when she auditioned to be Shuri in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/TBkjhvSkc2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2023

